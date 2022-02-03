Nottingham Albert Hall to play host soon to guitar legend Wilko Johnson

Wilko Johnson is coming soon to Nottingham Albert Hall

Nottingham Albert Hall, February 26.

Following a remarkable recovery from a diagnosis of what was believed to be terminal cancer, the original Dr Feelgood guitarist, and all round national treasure, has enjoyed a rousing return to the live arena, including a number one album with Roger Daltrey, a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall to mark his 70th birthday and, most recently, the release of Blow Your Mind, his first album of new material in decades.Wilko is famed for his blistering chop-chord strumming action, a technique inspired by his admiration of the late Pirates guitarist Mick Green.With this electrifying sound and his characteristic strut, Wilko became one of the guitar heroes of the 1970s and beyond, not to mention one of rock ’n’ roll’s most extraordinary characters. Special guest is rock and roll’s self-styled ‘Greatest Failure’, the extraordinary two-hit wonder John Otway.

For more on the gig, go to https://www.thegigcartel.com

