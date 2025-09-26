Northing Ordinary about Alex as star headlines Motorpoint

Alex Warren was named Best New Artist at the MTV at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (photo: Jack Dytrych)

One of the biggest stars to break through in 2025 is heading to Nottingham next year.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Alex Warren had a global smash hit earlier this year with Ordinary, which recently hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. Warren is only the second artist to hit the milestone across all songs released in 2025 so far, and is the first new artist to hit the achievement.

Warren released his debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid earlier this year. The album is currently number on the Billboard 200 chart in USA and has remained inside the top 10 since its release in July.

He made his award show debut at the 2025 American Music Awards and most recently took the stage at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where was named Best New Artist. He also made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed with Ed Sheeran at American music festival Coachella.

Alex Warren plays the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday April 30 as part of his Little Orphan Alex tour. Visit alexwarren.lnk.to/LittleOrphanAlexLive-EU to book.