​Mr Toad

Mr Toad is a story of friendship, self-discovery, overcoming adversity and, of course, a need for speed!Wise Owl Theatre bring Toad, Badger, Ratty, Mole, and all the other riverbank characters to life with funny songs, witty jokes, and beautiful puppetry from Matthew Forbes, associate puppetry director of the National Theatre’s award-winning production of War Horse.A show filled with love, laughter and heart-warming lessons in friendship, Mr Toad is the perfect family treat, so book now for this TOADally awesome show.Director Matthew Forbes said: “Since a child, I’ve always loved the story of Wind in the Willows, I remember reading it with my grandparents during the summer holidays.”We’ve taken all of that glorious storytelling and given it a little twist. In our production, we hear Mr Toad’s story, from his perspective, with all of the pomp and ceremony that you’d expect from the one-and-only Mr Toad.”