New show from Diversity will be out of this world at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

Diversity are not to be missed at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield

​Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, October 21 and 22, 2023/Sheffield City Hall, February 17, 2024.

Created by Ashley Banjo, Britain’s most successful dance group is to return to touring action with new show Supernova.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold out Connected tour in 2022, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity.

Most Popular

Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.

Diversity took the nation by storm w hen they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside preparing for their new tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity are currently preparing to launch Diversity Studios, which will offer in person and livestreamed dance classes.

Diversity’s illustrious career shows how they continue to innovate and achieve.

Collectively Diversity won Virgin Media’s Must-See Mo ment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards for their Britain’s Got Talent routine.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad