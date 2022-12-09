New Nottingham date added by top comic Peter Kay - and here's how to get tickets

Top comic Peter Kay has added extra Nottingham and Sheffield dates to his new tour, thanks to phenomenal public demand.

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, July 14-15, 2023, October 6, 2025

After selling out two Nottingham shows last month, Britain’s best loved comedian has announced a third show in 2025 at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Peter Kay’s extended tour dates go on sale Sunday, December from 10am.

Most Popular

His latest tour marks his return to stand-up comedy after 12 years.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010”

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Kay first came to prominence on Channel Four with cult shows such as That Peter Kay Thing and Phoenix Nights.

Since then, he has tasted a whole new level of success on BBC1 with Car Share, all the while maintaining his reputation as a brilliant live performer with an army of fans all around the country who can’t get enough of his distinctive stand-up routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com