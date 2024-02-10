New hit musical The Drifters Girl is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Drifters Girl is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon. (Photo credit: The Other Richard/Richard Dave)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 20 to 24.

The first-ever UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl will visit for one week only.

The acclaimed new West End musical tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly Mercedes Dyer, former star of Six the Musical, who delighted audiences with her performances as Erma in Anything Goes, will play music industry change-maker Faye Treadwell.

Telling the remarkable story of The Drifters, one of the world's greatest vocal groups, and the truth about the woman who made them.

Faye Treadwell is the legendary manager of The Drifters who fought for three decades alongside her husband (George Treadwell) to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon.

From the highs of hit records and sell-out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved.

Details: For more on ticket availability to see the show, you can go to www.trch.co.uk