New dates announced for David Essex's rescheduled tour - including Nottingham visit

See David Essex next year in Nottingham and Sheffield as part of his rescheduled tour

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 5, 2022/Sheffield City Hall, September 10, 2022.

Internationally renowned singer, composer and actor David Essex has announced a full list of rescheduled shows for his nationwide tour.The 18-date UK tour will now take place in September 2022 and will see him perform much-loved hits spanning his entire repertoire. Original tickets remain valid for the new dates.David has achieved success in all areas of entertainment and continues to break boundaries with his unique talent. He first shot to fame when he went to an audition for the London production of the musical Godspell and was chosen by enthusiastic US producers for the role of Jesus. Since then David has enjoyed a remarkable career that has combined concerts, records, theatre, composing, films and television with striking success.

Details: For more on the new dates, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.