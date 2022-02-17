New date to see Mick Hucknall and Simply Red at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Mick Hucknall and Simply Red's gig at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena has been rearranged again due to Covid.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, March 9.

Simply Red’s gig at the venue, which was scheduled for February 17 but called off due to Covid infection among the band and crew, will now take place on March 9.All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date.Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, Simply Red will be firing on all cylinders, delivering all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years, Fairground and Money’s Too Tight To Mention, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.Special guest will be soul sensation Mica Paris.Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003. The tour will play to the core strengths of the band.

Details: For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

