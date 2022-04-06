New date for Mansfield Choral Society's latest concert
There’s a new date for Mansfield Choral Society’s latest concert after the performance was rearranged.
Originally due to take place on Saturday, April 9, the concert will now be held on Saturday, May 7.
The concert is called A Spring Celebration and will take place at St Mark’s Church in Mansfield.
A Spring Celebration features guest soloists and musicians and the programme for the concert includes Vivaldi’s Gloria, Parry’s I Was Glad, plus the world premiere of a new work especially commissioned by the choir.
Exsulate, Jubilate has been written by Alex Patterson, formerly director of music at Nottingham Cathedral Music.
Ticket prices are £12 and free for under 16s.
Full details of the concert are on the Mansfield Choral Society website at mansfieldchoral.org.uk