Originally due to take place on Saturday, April 9, the concert will now be held on Saturday, May 7.

The concert is called A Spring Celebration and will take place at St Mark’s Church in Mansfield.

A Spring Celebration features guest soloists and musicians and the programme for the concert includes Vivaldi’s Gloria, Parry’s I Was Glad, plus the world premiere of a new work especially commissioned by the choir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Mansfield Choral Society on May 7 in their rearranged concert A Spring Celebration.

Exsulate, Jubilate has been written by Alex Patterson, formerly director of music at Nottingham Cathedral Music.

Ticket prices are £12 and free for under 16s.

Full details of the concert are on the Mansfield Choral Society website at mansfieldchoral.org.uk