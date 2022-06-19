Queen Elizabeth's Academy, Mansfield, Saturday, July 2, 7.30pm.

Mansfield Choral Society present Songs from the Shows, a selection of musical theatre favourites including songs from West Side Story and My Fair Lady with new director of music, Mansfield-born singer and singing teacher Diane Haslam (pictured above right with society chair Pauline Parkhouse).

After graduating with honours from the Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester, Diane sang with the BBC Northern Singers and as soloist in concerts and recitals around Britain.

She moved to South Carolina in 2004 and taught as Professor of Voice at Newberry College and at the University of South Carolina.

Diane was also conductor of the University Women’s Choir and director of Opera Workshop.

A passionate advocate of choral singing, Diane has taught hundreds of students ages 8 - 85, both professional and amateur and has developed a “Singing for Well Being” class for adults, and a Vocal Initiative Workshop for young singers, using exercises specifically developed by Diane.

Following her appointment Diane said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this organisation, to come back to Mansfield and lead such a phenomenal choral group.”

Soloist at the concert will be Ellie Martin.

Details: Tickets are £10 available on the door. This is a café-style event so bring your own nibbles.