Neo-Rockabilly band brings high-energy tour to Nottingham venues

Neo-rockabilly outfit Unlucky Strike will be rolling into Nottingham later this year as part of a growing autumn and winter tour. The band—renowned for fusing vintage rockabilly swagger with modern electric drive—are inviting local audiences to catch their electrifying live shows close to home.

Since forming in 2020, Unlucky Strike have steadily built a reputation as one of the most exciting names in the contemporary rockabilly scene.

Originally a duo, the group made their name through a mix of livestream sets, festival appearances, and support tours, quickly winning a loyal grassroots following.

In 2023 they released their debut album, Meanwhile, Back in the Lab…, a record that blended retro tones with modern punch.

Unlucky Strike's sound bridges past and present

The following year saw them expand into a full band, with drummer Matt Ball and bassist Andrew Wakefield joining the fold—adding even more power to their already fiery performances.

Nottingham fans will be spoiled for choice with four opportunities to see the band live over the coming months. The group are booked for:

11 October 2025 – Red Dog, Nottingham

8 November 2025 – Red Dog, Nottingham

22 November 2025 – Billy Bootleggers

23 January 2026 – Billy Bootleggers

Each date promises the band’s trademark blend of driving rhythms, sharp riffs, and singalong hooks that bring audiences to their feet.

Beyond Nottingham, Unlucky Strike are also set to play shows across the Midlands and North, including:

4 October 2025 – The Silk House, Leek

18 October 2025 – Red Dog Saloon, Liverpool

31 October 2025 – Halloween Ball, Westwood Golf Club (Leek)

27 December 2025 – Red Dog Saloon, Liverpool

31 January 2026 – O’Dwyers, Derby

Lead singer Gemma Rushton said: “Nottingham has always been such a brilliant city for live music. We can’t wait to turn it up loud and see everyone singing along.”

With a growing reputation, a turbo-charged full-band line-up, and a sound that bridges past and present, Unlucky Strike’s Nottingham shows are shaping up to be some of the most exciting live rockabilly nights of 2025–26.