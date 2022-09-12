National treasure Michael Palin talks of his trips to Iraq and North Korea

Sir Michael Palin is to visit Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo credit: John Swannell)

In Michael Palin: From North Korea Into Iraq, the Monty Python legend and intrepid globetrotter brings you tales of two of the most extraordinary journeys he’s ever made, in a new solo tour.

From North Korea Into Iraq will see Michael deliver first-hand accounts of journeys through two countries on the dark side of history.

Both named by President George Bush as being part of the Axis of Evil, using photos and film shot at the time, he will tell the story of his challenging adventures in the tightly controlled time bomb that is the People’s Republic of North Korea, and the bruised land of Iraq, once the home of civilisation, torn apart over the last 30 years by brutal war and bloodshed.

These countries are often portrayed as two of the last places you’d want to visit, but for Michael, the best part of travelling is looking behind the headlines.

