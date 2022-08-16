Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 5.

Get ready for a stroll down Memory Lane as music veteran Merrill Osmond visits the Leeming Street-based venue on his latest UK tour.

Merrill Osmond is the lead singer for the world-famous Osmond family.

Merrill Osmond is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre soon

Join him as he performs all the big hits from The Osmonds, as well as talking of his experiences of growing up within one of the world's biggest bands.

Merrill will let us into his world; telling about the famous people he met and how he wrote so many hits.The Osmonds have produced 47 platinum and gold records and, to this day, no other recording artist has earned as many gold records in one year as the Osmond family. Merrill is also an established solo artist.

It's Merrill's voice you can hear on such hits as One Bad Apple, Let Me In, Love Me For A Reason, Goin' Home, The Proud One, I Can't Stop, Having A Party and Crazy Horses.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk