Music and comedy as classic hit show That'll Be The Day returns to the area

Don't miss the chance to see That'll Be The Day when it comes to Retford Majestic Theatre (Photo by Jessie Hawkes)

​Retford Majestic Theatre, April 19.

That’ll Be The Day is rocking ‘n’ rolling its way across the UK this spring as the legendary show continues on its tour, completing its 38th year on the road.

Founder and performer Trevor Payne continues to grace stages all around the country with his fan-favourite show that celebrates pop culture from the ‘50s through the ‘80s.

This beloved show, touring for nearly four decades, delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances.

Performing to more than five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly, this celebrated show has a killer line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics, performed by an extraordinary ensemble of first-class vocalists.

That’ll Be The Day isn’t just a concert – it also features a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy sketches.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to https://www.majesticretford.org/