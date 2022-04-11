Multi-talented Dizraeli brings 20th anniversary tour to Nottingham Bodega

The poet, producer, songwriter, MC, multi-instrumentalist and raconteur is celebrating two decades in the industry with a series of special shows across the nation.The Twenty Years Deep (TYD) Tour will celebrate a long career of genre-bending gold from this trailblazing artist, as well as creating a blueprint for environmentally sustainable touring for the future.Drawing on material from across all of his albums to date, these unique shows will see Dizraeli assembling a one-off arrangement of guest musicians and vocalists, with the backing of a sumptuous string sections. Planning something special for each night of the tour, attendees can also expect to see the additional backing of community choirs too.Emerging from the creative melting-pot of Bristol scene, Dizraeli has defied expectations at every turn and always forged his own way.