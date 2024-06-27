Motorpoint Arena Nottingham visit for star performers Kings Of Leon
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, July 8.
The Grammy winning rock and roll band will visit the venue as part of their Can We Please Have Fun world tour.Special guests are The Vaccines, the indie rockers who have released their sixth album of blistering pop rock.
Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon (Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar) have released eight albums and sold more than 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.
They have four Grammy Awards, three NME Awards, two BRIT Awards, and one Juno Award.They have toured all over the world, playing at stadiums and arenas and headlining major festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds on three separate occasions.
Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com
