Motorpoint Arena Nottingham to host The Wanted on UK tour
The Wanted
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, March 11, 2022.
The Wanted are back together again after a seven-year hiatus, will be releasing their greatest hits album Most Wanted on November 12, and also have a announce a special 12-date arena tour of the UK in March.The Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits tour will give fans a chance to hear all their favourites live for the first time in seven years.The Wanted are one of Britain’s biggest pop bands, living a dream that has far surpassed even their most optimistic expectations and all with their best mates at their side.With more than 12 million record sales worldwide, the band have notched up 10 UK Top Ten singles and two UK number one singles.The band today still boast almost six million monthly listeners on Spotify and have a huge worldwide following on their social media platforms.
Details: For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com