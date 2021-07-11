Motorpoint Arena Nottingham shows set to be out of this world

Professor Brian Cox will bring his Horizons show to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey with Professor Brian Cox can now be seen at the venue on September 12, 2022, having been rescheduled from October 21, 2021.

All tickets purchased remain valid for the new date.

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out world tour, Professor Cox is back with a brand new arena show.

He said: “I loved the 2019 arena tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe.

“When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged! I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades”.

Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey, a story of how we came to be and what we can become.

Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science.Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince.

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds - Live On Stage

One of the most trailblazing arena tours of all time, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds - Alive on Stage! kicks off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 23, 2022.

Steps and stage star Claire Richards makes her debut as Beth, The Parson’s Wife while Strictly and West End star Star Kevin Clifton will debut as The Artilleryman.

Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, this hugely popular musical remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.

In 2006, TWOTW was considered a cutting edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. In 2022, marking a momentous 16 years of touring, the production will be up to 12, and with it a host of ingredients and special effects that will challenge and excite the senses for audiences of all ages, all set to Jeff’s iconic score.

Illusion: Impossible

Finally, b efore then there’s the chance to see Illusion: Impossible on October 22.

This will showcase five of the most incredible Illusionists in the world including Britain's Got Talent runner up Jamie Raven and Britain's Got Talent 2020 Finalists James and Dylan Piper.

For more go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

