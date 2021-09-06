Motorpoint Arena Nottingham date on new tour from Stereophonics - and here's how to get hold of tickets

See Stereophonics when they come to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year (Photo credit: Scarlet Page)

They will be playing at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 30 next year – with tickets going on general sale on Friday, September 10.

Hanging On Your Hinges is the first single to be unveiled from forthcoming album Oochya!, released on March 4. As the band celebrate their 25th year, Hanging On Your Hinges is a gloriously unshackled palette cleanser for fans ahead of the multifaceted Oochya!.Frontman Kelly Jones says: "Hanging On Your Hinges was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too and probably nods back to Bartender & The Thief. It's the song on this album that says 'Oochya!' more than anything else, so it's something we wanted the fans to hear first.”

Details: Tickets for the Nottingham visit were due to go on general sale on September 10 and can be purchased at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.comPhoto credit: Scarlet Page

