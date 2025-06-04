The heart of England is a proper powerhouse of musical innovation, churning out sounds that have echoed around the entire globe – and caused some hearing issues in the process.

From the thunderous birth of heavy metal and the infectious, dance-inducing rhythms of 2 Tone ska , the Midlands has also given us the slick, sophisticated sounds of pop and some of the driving forces of modern indie.

Be proud – the region has consistently, and without a doubt, shaped the very soul of the UK's music scene, leaving its indelible mark on history.

Now, for you music fanatics and anoraks like myself out there, finding that hidden gem in your record collection? That’s like digging up pirate treasure, isn't it? So, we’ve dived headfirst into the digital crates of Discogs to unearth some seriously coveted releases from artists who either started right here in the Midlands or have deep, deep links to the area.

But, a big word of warning, as always: record prices can and do fluctuate. The values we’re showing you here are based on historical high sales – they’re a snapshot of peak desirability, not necessarily what you’ll get or pay tomorrow.

So, before you grab your wallet or put that rare disc up for sale, always double-check the most recent sales values. Make sure you’re making a truly informed decision, alright?

Without further ado, which releases from a selection of the Midlands' finest acts are considered highly valuable to own in 2025?

1 . The Beat - The 7" Singles Collection A comprehensive treasure trove from Birmingham's beloved 2 Tone revivalists. This 2015 European limited edition 13x7" singles box set of The 7" Singles Collection (Demon / Edsel Records) offers a definitive look at The Beat's iconic singles. Curated for collectors and released in limited numbers, this extensive compilation provides a valuable and highly desirable physical representation of their influential career. This box set has a highest recorded sale of £100.00 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . Dexys Midnight Runners - Too-Rye-Ay (As It Should Have Sounded) A revelatory and highly sought-after edition from Birmingham's iconic soul-pop collective. This 2022 UK & Europe 4xLP deluxe box set, Too-Rye-Ay (As It Should Have Sounded) (Mercury / UMC), is a 40th Anniversary Super-Deluxe Edition. Offering remastered audio and a comprehensive package, this limited box set provides the definitive experience of their most famous album, making it an immediate and valuable collectible for fans. This box set has a highest recorded sale of £139.50 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . The Specials - Gangsters / The Selecter The very genesis of the 2 Tone movement, birthed in Coventry. This 1979 UK 7" single of Gangsters / The Selecter (Two-Tone Records) is the seminal debut release on the iconic 2 Tone label. Highly prized by collectors for its stamped sleeve and solid centre – key identifiers of its earliest, most limited pressings – it represents a pivotal moment in British music history. This 7" single has a highest recorded sale of £200.00 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Napalm Death - Napalm Death A monstrously valuable collection from Birmingham's grindcore innovators. This 2012 UK limited edition 4xLP box set (Earache Records) is an ultimate acquisition for fans of extreme metal. Featuring their brutal sound across transparent vinyl reissues, this comprehensive package is designed for dedicated collectors, showcasing the band's influential discography in a highly desirable and rare format. This box set has a highest recorded sale of £252.27 on Discogs. | Getty Images/Discogs Photo Sales