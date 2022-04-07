More top names added to line-up for this year's Gate To Southwell Festival

Rising folk star Katherine Priddy

It can be seen at Kirklington, near Newark, from July 14 to 17.

While last September’s event was a great success – named “the best live event of 2021” by prestigious RnR music magazine - the absence of global acts was felt, due to pandemic travel restrictions.

But now leading French Canadian band, Le Vent Du Nord will return to perform again, while celebrating 20 years on the road.

Oregon’s finest contemporary folk duo Fellow Pynins will also be appearing, and Southwell warmly welcomes back much-loved American banjo and doghouse bass marital combo Truckstop Honeymoon.

Katherine Priddy, one of the rising stars of the thriving British folk music scene, is among the names added to this year’s line-up in July, alongside two of the best bands currently on the live circuit – eight-strong folk rockers Merry Hell and Celtic punkers Black Water County.

They will join headliners including celebrated West Coast Scots trio, Peat & Diesel, Irish legends Dervish, top bluesman Ian Siegal and Australian vocal tour-de-force The Spooky Men’s Chorale.

Kicking off the festival on July 14, Thursday will definitely be Blues Night, headlined by “national treasure” singer, songwriter and star guitarist Ian Siegal.

Live favourites Peat And Diesel are appearing at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival.

Leading the list of Celtic stars at GTSF are the much-celebrated Stornaway band Peat & Diesel, often branded the “Hebridean Pogues” with their comedic stories of island life. They recently sold out the 10,000-seater Glasgow Barrowlands and won Live Act of the Year at the Scottish Trad Music Awards.

The July event will also welcome Dervish, BBC Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 winners and one of the best-loved Irish traditional bands over the last 30 years.

Fronted by Cathy Jordan, among Ireland’s most famous singers, Dervish have played everywhere from Glastonbury to Rio De Janeiro (in front of 250,000 people) and become international cultural ambassadors along the way.

Bringing an extremely vocal international flavour to GTSF 2022, The Spooky Men’s Chorale are cult figures from New South Wales and Western Australia, thanks to albums such as Urban Sea Shanties and Welcome To The Second Half.

A charismatic, funny and powerful male voice choir, they are famous for renditions of pop classics such as Dancing Queen and Ghost Riders In The Sky.

With more acts still to be announced, from closer to home there’ll be the footstompin’ fiddle-driven rhythms of Noble Jacks, with top singer songwriters such as folk roots veteran Pete Morton and Humberside star Katie Spencer.

In addition, there’s the folk Americana of Fritillaries (formerly Rainy Day Woman), Helian (the new five-piece from the Leeds Conservatoire) and Huson-Whyte, Southwell’s own talented duo, who will be among the class acts performing on four live music stages over four days.

As always, the festival promises to be a fantastic event for the whole family with advanced plans for a fun-packed Kids Area featuring storytelling, White Post Farm, Forest School, kids’ crafts, toddle bops, baby bops, Out of the Chicken Shed, circus skills, face painting, Soul Sensory, giant bubbles and more.

Day and weekend tickets for the “little festival with the big heart” are available from www.gtsf.uk.