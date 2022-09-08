Mogwai hit the road again for blistering live shows including visit to Nottingham Rock City

Mogwai are not to be missed when their tour comes to Nottingham (Photo credit: Antony Crook)

Rock City Nottingham, February 14.

Scottish veterans Mogwai have announced a run of UK tour dates taking place throughout Scotland in December and England and Wales in February.

The tour is set to be another series of incendiary live dates for Mogwai, following on from a summer of headline festival performances, including an acclaimed set at Bluedot Festival.

The tour will feature tracks from Mogwai’s 2021 No.1 record, As The Love Continues, as well as classic Mogwai tracks from their innovative career.

The band will be accompanied on tour by Brainiac, who have reformed 25 years after the tragic death of their singer Timmy Taylor, during which time they gathered cult support from Trent Reznor, The Flaming Lips and Mogwai themselves.

Brainiac will be supporting on the English dates of the tour.

Mogwai recently provided the soundtrack for the Apple TV+ show Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton (Rocketman). Their score has received praise for providing the ideal backing to the tight and suspenseful turns of the show. The soundtrack is available to stream here.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Antony Crook