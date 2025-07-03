Mimi Webb brings big-voiced enigmatic pop to Nottingham

Mimi Webb performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

British pop powerhouse Mimi Webb is playing in Nottingham as part of a headline tour of the UK and Europe.

The Brit Award-nominated singer and songwriter is known for her engaging and enigmatic pop boosted by her potent vocals. Mimi followed her dream to the doorstep of stardom the old-fashioned way—by tirelessly singing her heart out since her childhood in Canterbury. After releasing her debut EP in 2021, her singles Good Without and Dumb Love hit the Top 15 of the UK singles chart.

Meanwhile, 2023 saw the Mimi unveil her first full-length album, Amelia, notching a Top 5 debut on the UK albums chart and yielding the fan favorite House On Fire. She notably performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Selling out headline gigs on multiple continents, she also supported Jonas Brothers, Tate McRae, and Benson Boone on tour. She has appeared at US festivals such as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, ACL, and Outside Lands in addition to UK and European festivals including Reading & Leeds, Isle of Wight, Electric Picnic and Mad Cool and more. She also won the acclaim of Harpers Bazaar, V Magazine, Rolling Stone, Paper, Wonderland and Teen Vogue.

Mimi Webb plays Rock City on Thursday October 9. Visit mimiwebb.com to book.