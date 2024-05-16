Midge Ure to wow fans with hits from glittering 50-year career in Sheffield City Hall gig

​Midge Ure

Music legend Midge Ure brings his Catalogue: The Hits tour to the area later this year as part of a UK-wide run of dates.The tour will give Midge the opportunity to showcase the musical breadth and versatility of his extensive song catalogue, written during the past 50 years, giving old and new fans a night of hits and rarely heard gems.Midge Ure has had a glittering music career, earning Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards, along with a flotilla of gold and platinum records.His story includes the early glam rock of Silk, his foray with The Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock for The Rich Kids, into the 80s which saw him secure his place in musical history not just as part of Ultravox and Visage but as producer and co-writer of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? which led to Live Aid, the summer 1985 global concert that spoke for a generation.