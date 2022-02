Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful hits the stage at Nottingham Playhouse

See Private Peaceful at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, February 12 to 26.

Adapted by Simon Reade from Sir Michael Morpurgo’s book, this eagerly-awaited new stage version is not to be missed.The Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, have a tough rural childhood facing the death of their father, financial hardship and a cruel landlord.Their fierce loyalty to each other pulls them through, until one day they both fall for the same girl. And then the Great War comes.We join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he tells us a story of courage, devotion and sibling rivalry.Private Peaceful was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal, won the Red House Children’s Book Award and the Blue Peter Book Award. It is acknowledged by Michael Morpurgo as his favourite work and tells the story of a country lad fighting a war he doesn’t understand for people he cannot respect.

Details: Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

