The acclaimed singer-songwriter will play a run of exclusive acoustic shows ahead of the release of debut album Good Riddance on February 24.

Since making her debut with Mean It in October 2019, Gracie has emerged as one of the most compelling songwriters of her generation, earning the admiration of likeminded artists Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consummate songwriter who names Joni Mitchell as her most formative influence, she penned her first song at the age of eight.

Most Popular

Over the years, as her profile has increased, Abrams was named an artist to watch by tastemaking outlets like i-D, in addition to being crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK.

After these UK shows, Abrams will join Taylor Swift on select dates for her blockbuster Eras Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more, go to www.gracieabrams.com/tour.