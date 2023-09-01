Matthew Halsall is playing in Nottingham soon to promote his new album. (Photo credit: Emily Dennison)

​Nottingham Metronome, September 15.

​The Manchester-based trumpeter, bandleader and composer’s new studio album An Ever Changing View is out on September 8 and he is touring to promote its release.

An expansive, immaculately conceived project, it presents Halsall’s signature blend of jazz, electronica, global and spiritual jazz influences and affirms his status as one of instrumental music’s most vital voices.

Halsall has never seen himself as part of any one sound or scene: he builds his own sonic universe instead.

An Ever Changing View finds him at his most experimental yet, once again expanding his sound and production techniques to create his unique brand of deeply meditative music.

During its creation, he was staying in both a beautiful architect’s house with breathtaking sea views in north Wales and a striking modernist house in Bridlington.

Details: For more, see metronome.uk.com

