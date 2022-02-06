Megaslam Wrestling has two shows coming up in soon in Nottinghamshire

Retford Majestic Theatre, February 18/Festival Hall, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, February 19.

Megaslam Wrestling are coming back to the area for a huge family entertainment show as part of their latest UK tour.Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling are Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoters, presenting in excess of 300 live events per year around the UK and the Isle Of Man.An array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the two Notts venues with a two-hour family entertainment spectacular.Promoters say the 2022 tour is the biggest and best to date and families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including a Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special main event that will be revealed on the evening.

Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.megaslam.co.ukPhoto: Nick Frewin/Brightflame Photography

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.