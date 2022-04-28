Megaslam wrestling stars back in the area for spectacular show in Mansfield

A spectacular, family-friendly, action-packed show is in store when Megaslam Wrestling comes to Mansfield.Established in 2009, Megaslam Wrestling is Europe’s most prolific wrestling promoter, presenting in excess of 300 live events per year .The 2022 Live Tour is the biggest to date and families in the area can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches, including a Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special main event revealed on the evening.A spokesman said: “We are all extremely excited to be heading to Mansfield. The area has been a firm favourite for a number of years and we are delighted to be bringing the show to the Civic Centre as part of our 2022 Live Tour.”After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.