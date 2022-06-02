Stephanie has been chief executive at the city centre-based theatre since 2001 and also president of UK Theatre since 2021.

Before taking her role at Nottingham Playhouse, she ran Blackpool Grand Theatre for five years and the Merlin Theatre Frome for two.

She has programmed several theatres in addition including Sadler’s Wells and The Hackney Empire.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse and joint president of UK Theatre, has been awarded the honour of MBE in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours for her services to the arts.

Prior to this, Stephanie worked as an actress for five years, a stage manager for two and has been, variously, a theatre critic, court reporter and comedy club compere.

She was a founder Board Member of Dance Touring Partnership and Ticketing Network East Midlands and a board member of Nottingham City Of Literature and vice-chair of PiPA.

During the Covid pandemic, Stephanie has been a vocal advocate for the importance of regional theatre in the UK and a champion of the work of Nottingham Playhouse.

Alongside Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford, she continues to steer the theatre forward as one of the leading producing venues in the UK

Adam Penford said: “Stephanie's contribution to Nottingham Playhouse and the arts and cultural sector over the years has been immense. She steered the ship through the pandemic with dedication and fortitude. A keen champion of diversity and young people in particular, she has had a big impact on increasing opportunities and ensuring the industry is a more representative place.”

Amanda Farr, chair of Nottingham Playhouse added: “This is a richly deserved award and I would like to offer huge congratulations.

“During her tenure at Nottingham Playhouse Stephanie has helped establish its reputation as a major producing house regionally, nationally and internationally.

“She has contributed in numerous roles to the City of Nottingham visitor economy and supported the role of theatre professionals nationally as the current President of UK Theatre.”

Speaking about her award, Stephanie Sirr responded: “I am really honoured to receive an MBE. It underlines how fortunate I have been to work alongside some really brilliant people over many years. This has enabled some transformative creative work to happen in and for the many communities I have been privileged to serve.”