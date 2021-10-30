Masque Productions hit stage again in Sunset Boulevard at Palace Theatre

Masque Productions present Sunset Boulevard at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 9 to 13.

The Mansfield-based Masque Productions are back to present a production of the popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.Based on Billy Wilder’s legendary film of the same name, it has a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, the faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world.Impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis stumbles into her reclusive domain. Persuaded to work on Norma’s “masterpiece,” a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle.Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic existence until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free.The much-loved score includes With One Look and The Perfect Year.

Details: For tickets, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Members of Masque Productions are pictured hard at work during rehearsals for Sunset Boulevard.

