Masque Productions all set to hit Mansfield Palace Theatre stage soon

This sparkling show can be seen at the Leeming Street venue from November 9 to 13, boasts music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is a compelling story of romance and obsession which delves into the darker side of Hollywood.

Based on Billy Wilder’s legendary film, with book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, it stars Kelly Marsh as Laura Desmond and Andrew Wolden as Joe Gillis.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world.

See Sunset Boulevard soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis on the run from debt collectors’ stumbles into her reclusive domain.

Persuaded to work on Norma’s “masterpiece,” a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle.

Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic existence until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

With its much-loved score, including With One Look, Sunset Boulevard, and The Perfect Year, this promises to be spectacular show not to be missed.The production is directed by Andrew Wolden with musical direction from Colum O’Shea and choreography by Lynn Roberts.

Rehearsals are going well for Sunset Boulevard to be performed by Masque Productions

For more on tickets to see the production, you can call 01623 633133.

