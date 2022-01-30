Masked Singer to hit the stage soon at Nottingham and Sheffield venues

The Masked Singer is not to be missed at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on April 16.

Utilita Arena Sheffield, April 15/Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, April 16.

The Masked Singer Live is an all-new stage production from Phil McIntyre Live in Association with Bandicoot Scotland (the producers of the hit TV show).For the first time ever, your favourite characters will be brought to life live on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance.TV host Joel Dommett will also present this first ever live version of the unique guessing game that has gripped the nation, and will be joined by celebrity guest judges at every performance!Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.The show will be masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.

For more, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/

