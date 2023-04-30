Marvin Humes confirmed as a headliner for Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Nottingham

Enjoy a performance later this month by the Ibiza Orchestra at Wollaton Park

Wollaton Hall, May 26.

​The Ibiza Orchestra Experience Nottingham has announced Marvin Humes as its first headline DJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with several support acts, The Ibiza Orchestra will perform on a large outdoor stage to create the perfect festival environment.

Most Popular

Marvin is best known for being a part of the successful band JLS. He is also the host of Ibiza Lives on Capital for Capital FM.

Marvin has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, and is ready to cement his place as a respected DJ, producer and taskmaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vocalist Nikki Ambers and DJ Pandar are among the others appearing and more support acts are still to be announced.

Due to high demand, the Ibiza Orchestra Experience has upgraded its show by adding two more stages. The main stage will host the orchestra, Marvin Humes and support acts.

The second stage will be home to the new Silent Disco, with the third stage being a disco dome.

Since 2021, the 26-piece orchestra has performed all over the UK and Europe with 40-plus events in the UK alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect a night of iconic tracks from artists such as Massive Attack, Ian Van Dahl, Daft Punk, Robert Miles, Energy 52, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, Prodigy, Candi Staton and many more.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for the Ibiza Orchestra Experience, explained: “We are excited to have Marvin Humes to be our headline DJ at our show.

"He has a lot to offer and will be a great addition to the show, as well as the new announcement of the silent disco, and the disco dome, to give you something else to look forward to”

This is an 18-plus event that will run from 6pm to 11pm. For tickets and more information visit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad