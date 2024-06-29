Mick Hucknall and Simply Red (Photo credit: Dean Chalkley)

​Music fans across the area are in for a treat when some of the biggest names on the scene visit Motorpoint Arena Nottingham over the coming months.

​Iconic soul and pop band Simply Red will visit the venue on October 1 next year as part of their forthcoming 40th anniversary tour.

Few bands have enjoyed the success and longevity of Simply Red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK number one albums, 1.8 billion streams across streaming platforms worldwide, and more than one million YouTube subscribers, Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful and well-loved bands.

Their 1991 classic Stars was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe, and all 13 of Simply Red’s studio albums, including latest release Time, have been UK Top 10s.

Frontman Mick Hucknall explained: "Simply Red are turning 40! We’re looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour.“Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."For more on tickets, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Before then, legendary pop-punk rockers Sum 41 embark on a UK leg of their final worldwide tour. Tour of the Setting Sum visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on October 30 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band, known for hits like Fat Lip, In Too Deep and Still Waiting, is set to start the mosh pits moving across a range of UK venues.

See Joe Bonamassa when his latest tour comes to the venue (Photo credit: Laurence Harvey)

This tour news follows Sum 41’s explosive set recently at Download Festival 2024.

The band’s final festival performance at Donington Park gave fans a taste of what’s to come from the UK tour with a setlist of greatest hits and one last chance to jump to the sounds that defined the adolescence of so many.Earlier this year, Sum 41 announced that they are set to disband following the release of their eighth and final studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, and the worldwide farewell tour.

Finally, Joe Bonamassa is to head back on the road and visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on April 26 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer songwriter, will be backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians. The set list will feature new songs alongside many of Joe Bonamassa’s career-spanning favourites.

For more on tickets for the gigs, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com