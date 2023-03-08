Mansfield venue to host visit by all-wheelchair professional dance company

The Old Library, Mansfield, Friday, April 14, 7pm.

Propel Dance, the UK's first all-wheelchair professional dance company, will perform their contemporary, reimagined version of The Snow Queen at three venues in April, starting in Mansfield.

Suitable for ages five and over, The Snow Queen promises to be a captivating and enthralling dance production which focuses on the origins of the queen who brings endless winters.

Propel Dance are to perform The Snow Queen in Mansfield in April

It will be brought to life by a talented company of professional wheelchair dancers.

The production is a retelling through music and movement, based on the Hans Christian Andersen original story.

The company is the first of its kind in the UK, and the four hand-picked wheelchair dancers. alongside a professional wheelchair musician, will rehearse at Midlands Arts Centre (MAC) in Birmingham before taking the full-length show out on tour in front of audiences.

The company features artists Joseph Powell-Main, Kat Ball, Lauren Russell, Ayuna Berbidaeva and Rebecca Fowler.

Collaborators are musician and composer Kris Halpin, creative mentor Kimberley Harvey and access advisor Rick Rodgers.

Details: Go to propeldance.uk

