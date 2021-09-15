Mansfield poet's work goes on show in unique exhibition

Poetry by Clive Brookes is being displayed as part of framed poetic art exhibition in the gallery of West Bridgford Library,

Clive, a prize-winning poet, has had five books of his work published, using traditional forms and vers libre.

The exhibition began this week and will continue until Tuesday, October 5.

Framed poetic art on show at West Bridgford library.

The poetry covers many subjects, including philosophy, war, love, humour and legend.

Most of the calligraphy illustrations on view were produced by Andrew Stewart Jamieson, a world-renowned heraldic artist and a former Royal Scribe to the Queen.

Clive started writing poetry when he worked on oil rigs in the North Sea during the 1970s, where he operated different types of cranes on drilling rigs.

West Bridgford Library, on Bridgford Road, is open Mondays-Fridays, from 9am-6pm, Saturdays, from 9am-5pm, and Sundays, from 11am-3pm.