Don't miss Mansfield Operatic Society's production of Oklahoma! (Photo credit: David Stringfellow)

Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 9 to 13.

Saddle up for a memorable trip to the Wild West as Mansfield Operatic Society returns with this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.Brought to life by a great cast and 15-piece orchestra, the show is directed Ally Sadler, choreographed by Cassey Brough-Savage and has musical direction by Paul O’Leary.Set in the Western Indian Territory in 1906, the spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly (Sean Curtis) a handsome and confident cowboy, and Laurey (Amy Shaw) a beautiful farm girl, who lives with her adoring, yet feisty Aunt Eller (Ann Colgan). The show features the iconic opening number Oh What A Beautiful Morning, plus The Surrey with the Fringe on Top and People Will Say We’re in Love.

Details: Tickets cost £15. Call 01623 633133.Photo: David Stringfellow

