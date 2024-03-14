See Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir in concert action on March 23.

The concert will also feature Derbyshire Community Male Voice Choir.

The choirs previously performed together at Derby Cathedral in May 2023.

The programme includes male voice standards, including some Welsh pieces, as well as modern songs all of which will entertain.

But, there is no doubt that the show will typify the best of male voice choral work, delivered with passion and energy.

The two male voice choirs will be joined in the concert by Sempre, who are six ladies - all friends - who like to sing together. Last year they celebrated 30 years together.

For more on tickets for the concert, costing £10, you can go to www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk