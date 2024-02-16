Mansfield Male Voice Choir to perform first concert in 80th anniversary year
All Saints Church, Clipstone, March 23.
The first concert of the choir’s 80th anniversary year sees them performing with Derbyshire Community MVC. The choirs previously performed together at Derby Cathedral in May 2023.
Some of the songs performed by Mansfield & DMVC will preview those to be sung by the choir at The Royal Albert Hall, London, on April 27. The choir is delighted to be selected for the fourth time as one of only three English choirs at The Festival of Massed Male Voices, comprising 650 choristers from 23 choirs.
The March programme includes male voice standards as well as modern songs. The two male voice choirs will be joined by all-female ensemble Sempre.
Details: Tickets are £10, available from choir secretary Eileen Lawrence on 01623 455373, Lynden Lowe, concert manager on 01623 230023, All Saints Church via David Marriott on 01623 624686 or via www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk
