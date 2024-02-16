Mansfield Male Voice Choir to perform first concert in 80th anniversary year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​All Saints Church, Clipstone, March 23.

The first concert of the choir’s 80th anniversary year sees them performing with Derbyshire Community MVC. The choirs previously performed together at Derby Cathedral in May 2023.

Some of the songs performed by Mansfield & DMVC will preview those to be sung by the choir at The Royal Albert Hall, London, on April 27. The choir is delighted to be selected for the fourth time as one of only three English choirs at The Festival of Massed Male Voices, comprising 650 choristers from 23 choirs.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir will perform a concert in March.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The March programme includes male voice standards as well as modern songs. The two male voice choirs will be joined by all-female ensemble Sempre.

Details: Tickets are £10, available from choir secretary Eileen Lawrence on 01623 455373, Lynden Lowe, concert manager on 01623 230023, All Saints Church via David Marriott on 01623 624686 or via www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk