And Mansfield’s Odeon Cinema will be one of the venues where fans who cannot get to Wembley, can still enjoy the whole gig live.

The UK’s biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife will perform at Wembley for the very first time in front of a sold out audience.

Promising to be an unforgettable night for fans, the band will perform their hits from their highly anticipated Wild Dreams tour, including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, and If I Let You Go.

Westlife - from left Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan - on stage at the annual German film and television awards.

Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Kian Egan invite fans everywhere to come together in their local cinema and share in this unforgettable live experience, up close and personal.

They said: “Without a doubt, Wembley stadium will be a career high and a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment in our lives.

"After a two-year wait, August 6 will be the biggest show we’ve ever undertaken in the UK and all under the arch of one of the world’s most iconic venues.

“To now announce the show will be screened live in cinemas right across the UK, allowing our fans who won’t be there on the night to enjoy it in real time too, is something special for us.

Westlife's huge Wembley show will be screened live at Hucknall's Arc Cinema on August 6

“We will be giving Wembley everything we’ve got on the night with all of our greatest hits. It really is going to be incredible.

In a career last more than 20 years, Westlife have sold more 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at number one.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at number one the UK and overall, the band have had 14 chart-topping singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Their Wembley show is being distributed to UK cinemas by CinemaLive and will be broadcast live at Odeon Mansfield on August 6, at 8.30pm, and repeated on August 7, at 3pm.