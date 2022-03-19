Members of Mansfield Choral Society will be back in concert action soon with a performance that is titled A Spring Celebration. It will take place at St Mark’s Church in the town on Saturday, April 9, starting at 7.30pm.Featuring guest soloists and musicians, the programme for the concert includes Vivaldi’s Gloria, Handel’s Zadok The Priest, Parry’s I Was Glad, works by Bob Chilcott and the premiere of a new work specially commissioned by the choir.Exsulate, Jubilate has been written by Alex Patterson, formerly director of music at Nottingham Cathedral Music and choir members are looking forward to giving this first ever performance of the work.