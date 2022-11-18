Ferocious Dog, a band homegrown in the Chad area with members from across the Mansfield and Ashfield districts, has a busy year ahead.

The six-piece folk rock band are celebrating a decade of their self-titled album with the release of a new music video for the fan favourite song 'Too Late' starring Mansfield actor Rory Keane.

Along with releasing the music video, the band have announced that their self-titled album will be remastered and released on April 1, 2023.

Photo of Ferocious Dog by Rob Marrison.

Most Popular

Dan Booth, the 42-year-old long-standing member of the band, said the re-release will be a double album, with the second disc featuring live tracks from a show at the O2 Academy in Leeds back in July of this year.

He said: “On the same day of the album release, we will be playing the record in full at the York Barbican, with help from a live orchestra of woodwind and brass instruments.

“Supporting us will be The Levellers’ Mark Chadwick. Come and celebrate this milestone in our career with us. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a video shared by the band’s Facebook page, members Sam Wood, Nick Wragg, Luke Grainger, and lead singer from Warsop, Ken Bonsall – shared the special news with fans.

Fans, known affectionately as ‘hell hounds’ can purchase tickets and album bundles on the band’s link tree linktr.ee/FerociousDog – where upcoming shows, release dates and social links are featured.

There will be an opportunity for supporters to buy special limited ticket bundles where they will receive a copy of the album as part of a gig ticket.

And to kick start their busy year, the band will be one of 50 acts set to perform at ‘Beat The Streets’ – an annual fundraising event held across multiple venues in Nottingham to support the city’s homeless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising festival will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 with artists performing throughout the day at Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Stealth and Rough Trade.