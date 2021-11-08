Alfreton Male Voice Choir is looking to swell its ranks by recruiting baritones, basses, and tenors to its 20-strong membership.

The repertoire contains songs from shows, pop, comedy and choral with choir props ranging from flags, pirate hats and a stuffed lion.

Weekly practices are at Palmer Morewood Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton, each Thursday evening.

Mick Mullarkey, choir chairman, said: “Alfreton Male Voice is a community choir. We look out for each other, tease each other, entertain for worthy causes, but, above all, have fun around music and song.”

The choir held its first concert since lockdown in October, performing to 100 people and raising just under £1,000. A significant donation went to Aquabox, which sends water filters to disaster areas worldwide.

Mick said: “It’s a great feeling to sing and entertain as a choir after the long lockdown. It’s also incredibly special to support a local charity Aquabox and the work worldwide they do. But there is no time to rest, 2022 is not far away and we would like to recruit new members to enable our repertoire to grow and entertain.

"Any guys who would like to consider joining us can easily make contact through alfretonmvc.co.uk or our Facebook page, or why not pop along to practice on any Thursday at 6.30pm, at Palmer Morewood Social Club.”

Alfreton Male Voice Choir singing at the charity concert in October.

The choir was established 118 years ago as Alfreton & District Male Voice Choir.

In 2015, the choir performed at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the Cory and Grimethorpe Brass Bands (and 1500 other choristers). Proceeds were for Cancer Research UK. And the choir did it all again in 2018.

During the Covid lockdown, the choir practiced via the internet. During this time, the choir made recordings of songs from individuals’ homes, then sound mixed and video edited before releasing on to social media and YouTube; members were particularly proud to release ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ for Remembrance Day 2020.