Make sure you splurge on tickets to see hit musical Bugsy Malone in Nottingham

Bugsy Malone is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo by Johan Persson)

The Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax revival of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s universally acclaimed, sell-out production of Bugsy Malone will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from November 1 to 6 as part of a national tour.

Bugsy Malone stars a talented cast of young performers, aged between nine and 15, as well as adult performers.

The lead roles will be performed by three young casts of seven in rotation.

The world-famous show is based on the hit 1976 movie by Alan Parker, whose long catalogue of films have won 19 BAFTA awards, ten Golden Globes and six Oscars.

Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar-winner Paul Williams, including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam, Bugsy Malone is a masterclass of musical comedy with one of the most joyously uplifting finales in musical theatre.

Prohibition-era New York is a city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan's gang has gained the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled "splurge" gun.

Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble.

Bugsy Malone (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam's hapless hoodlums.

All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't on the cards for our hero.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam’s moll and Bugsy’s old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business…?

Alan Parker’s world-famous 1976 movie Bugsy Malone launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and received eight BAFTA nominations and three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture for a Musical.

Don't miss seeing Bugsy Malone at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Johan Persson)

The touring production of Bugsy Malone is directed by Sean Holmes, whose Hammersmith Lyric production of Blasted won an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre.

This will be the first ever professional production of Bugsy Malone to tour the UK and star a young company of 39 actors.

For more on tickets to see Bugsy Malone at Nottingham Theatre Royal early next month, you can go to www.trch.co.uk