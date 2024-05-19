Make it a night to remember with riotous show at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don't miss Girls Night Out with Flat And The Curves at Mansfield Palace Theatre in mid-June.

Girls Night Out with Flat and the Curves

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, Thursday, June 13.

Brace yourself for the award-winning smash hit show Girls Night Out with Flat and the Curves, as seen on BBC TV.

Join the comedy girl band which has been leaving a trail of sequins across the UK, as they perform their powerhouse, glittery cabaret.Girls Night Out is a fierce blend of outrageous vocals and rip-roaring humour.Feel empowered at this riotous show, by fabulous women for fabulous women.

Enjoy a night to remember, filled with laughter and audacity. Imagine Sex and the City teaming up with The Spice Girls. They've been called “the most dynamic girl group to hit the circuit” by the Sunday Express and "SIX meets Bridesmaids" by legendary drag act Danny Beard.

Sharing their sensational talent and wit with you are Katy Baker - the voice of Judy Garland and the attitude of Ross Kemp, Issy Wroe Wright - the love child of Madonna and Aled Jones, Charlotte Brooke - the face of Bush and the moves of Jagger, and Arabella Rodrigo - Dita Von Tina Turner.

Details: For more on tickets to see Girls Night Out With Flat and the Curves. you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 463133.