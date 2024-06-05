Make a weekend of it when festival offers up a bumper line-up of entertainment

Scouting For Girls are among the major acts taking part in The Weekend Festival.

​Music fans of all ages from right across Nottinghamshire will be flocking to Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment later this year to sample the delights of the Weekend Festival.

Two days of electrifying music, entertainment, and fun for all will be served up on September 21 and 22, within the grand landscaped park.

More than 60 artists are lined up to perform over the late summer weekend.Saturday’s line-up boasts an eclectic mix of club hits and pop favourites, featuring performances by chart-topping acts such as Scouting For Girls, Toploader, Sammy Porter, and Pixel Kid.

Sunday’s festivities continue the excitement with headliners Boyzlife, Dub FX, The Dualers, and Switchotr taking to the stage.

From soulful melodies to high-energy performances, Sunday promises to be a day to tick all the boxes.But The Weekend Festival is more than just music. It’s a celebration of community and fun for everyone.

Attendees can enjoy adrenaline-pumping activities like wrestling matches and extreme half-pipe displays or be captivated by celebrity magic shows. For younger guests, there are clowns and circus acts to keep them entertained throughout the weekend.In addition to the thrilling entertainment line-up, patrons can tantalise their taste buds with a superb array of artisan food and drink offerings from around the world.

From gourmet delicacies to street food delights, there’s something to satisfy every palate.The Weekend Festival will be making a positive impact through the transformative power of music and education (The Weekend Festival will donate 20 per cent of gross profits.).

Spearheaded by Robert Young and Paul Brodie, the festival aims to raise awareness and support for select charities in the UK and the Philippines (both Robert and Paul’s wives are Filipino).

Check out the appearance by Boyzlife at this year's Weekend Festival in September.

For 2024, the charities include Reach and Knights Of The Rizal.Paul and Robert said: “The idea of using music as a means to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and communities has always resonated deeply with us. As a team, our commitment to making The Weekend Festival a platform for celebrating connections and supporting our local communities is unwavering – whilst enjoying great music and entertainment!“We firmly believe that through The Weekend Festival, we can make a meaningful impact locally and globally, fostering a spirit of unity and compassion”.

Day tickets, weekend tickets, family tickets and concessions are available from £15.60 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk