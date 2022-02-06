Lucy Farrell gig at Peggy's Skylight in Nottingham is not to be missed

Lucy Farrell (Photo credit: Elly Lucas)

Peggy’s Skylight, Nottingham, Mach 20.

Lucy Farrell is one of the UK’s best loved artists, a songwriter, folk singer and multi-instrumentalist nestling somewhere between Julia Jacklin and The Unthanks.Much in demand as a collaborator, she has been a key member of influential folk acts including Eliza Carthy’s Wayward Band, the Emily Portman Trio, Carthy, Oates, Farrell & Young and has won a BBC Folk Award as one quarter of The Furrow Collective.Lucy divides her time between the UK and Canada and is so busy on collaborative, international projects that we rarely get a chance to see her captivating solo performances on tour.Her bewitching voice, unconventional melodies and sophisticated songwriting are perfectly accompanied by her tenor guitar, and Lucy’s personal warmth shines through on stage to create a wonderful evening.

Photo credit: Elly Lucas

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.