Lucy Farrell gig at Peggy's Skylight in Nottingham is not to be missed
Lucy Farrell
Peggy’s Skylight, Nottingham, Mach 20.
Lucy Farrell is one of the UK’s best loved artists, a songwriter, folk singer and multi-instrumentalist nestling somewhere between Julia Jacklin and The Unthanks.Much in demand as a collaborator, she has been a key member of influential folk acts including Eliza Carthy’s Wayward Band, the Emily Portman Trio, Carthy, Oates, Farrell & Young and has won a BBC Folk Award as one quarter of The Furrow Collective.Lucy divides her time between the UK and Canada and is so busy on collaborative, international projects that we rarely get a chance to see her captivating solo performances on tour.Her bewitching voice, unconventional melodies and sophisticated songwriting are perfectly accompanied by her tenor guitar, and Lucy’s personal warmth shines through on stage to create a wonderful evening.
Photo credit: Elly Lucas