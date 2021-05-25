Louis Smith among stars when hit musical Bring It On backflips into Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Amber Davies and Louis Smith are among the stars of Bring It On, the hit musical

Amber Davies and Louis Smith will head the cast when the smash hit Broadway show backflips into the UK.Inspired by the film of the same name, Bring It On The Musical takes you on a high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness – wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.Cheer-royalty and newly crowned squad captain Campbell should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School.

When she’s forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over.But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you