Lots of laughs when Lou Sanders hits the road in 2025 with stand-up show
Nottingham Playhouse, March 14.
Lou Sanders has announced her biggest UK tour to date for 2025 with a new stand-up show No Kissing In The Bingo Hall.
The critically-acclaimed stand-up and co-host of award winning Unforgivable, will perform 38 dates early next year.
An internationally-acclaimed stand-up comedian, Lou presents her most personal show yet.
Lou said: “Just like Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, I'm going to do all my own jokes!”
Lou has toured her live shows to packed houses across the world and regularly receives rave reviews. One of Britain’s most original comedians, Lou is consistently a critic’s and audience favourite who has been
named a top comedian to see by publications including The Guardian, The Scotsman, The List, The Mirror
and the Evening Standard.
Away from the stage, Lou published her debut book, the delightfully gritty memoir What’s That Lady Doing?
False Starts and Happy Endings which she said “seems to have connected with women over 35, alcoholics and other vulnerable cross sections of humanity”.
Details: For more on how to get tickets for the visit to the venue to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
